Mumbai: Man found dead in Malad quarry on Tuesday

A man, presumed to be in his forties was found dead in quarry at Malad (E) on Tuesday. Primary probe revealed that the body was heavily decomposed, which was later identified as Anand Shinde. Sources said that Shinde was a local and was an alcoholic, who did odd jobs for a living.

Police suspect that Shinde must have slipped and fell into the quarry and was found on Tuesday, when someone had gone close to the quarry to attend nature's call. The body has been sent for an autopsy, which will ascertain the cause of death. On the basis of this information, Kurar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter and are awaiting the postmortem report.