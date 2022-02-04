Mumbai: Man flees with silver jewelry worth Rs 1.8 crore, held from Kanpur; recovery made of Rs 83 lakh

The VP Road Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Kanpur for allegedly breaching the trust of a jeweller who had given silver ornaments valued at ₹1.87crore. While the arrest was made after over 45 days, the police have recovered valuables worth ₹83.76 lakh and are probing the matter further.

According to police, on December 6, a south Mumbai based jeweller had approached police claiming that Yashwant Hardev Acharya, 38, had fled with the 254 kilograms of silver jewellery meant for sale valued at ₹1.87 crore, including ₹10 lakh making charges. Subsequently, a case was registered and police began the probe.

During the investigation, without a single sliver of clue, police learnt that the accused, Acharya, was hiding in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city and sent a team there. Police probe revealed Acharya's role in the offence and he was nabbed on January 26, while police seized 78 kilograms of jewelry from him.

A further probe, however, revealed that Acharya had sold a few of the valuables to Kanpur-based traders and another 33 kilograms of silver jewelry along with cash was seized from them, making a total recovery of valuables worth ₹83.7 lakh. Police are still investigating the matter to trace the remaining silver jewellery and have booked Acharya under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust by servant.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:00 PM IST