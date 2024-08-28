 Mumbai: Man Fatally Struck By Speeding Dumper On Western Express Highway; Driver Arrested After Fleeing Scene
Mumbai: Man Fatally Struck By Speeding Dumper On Western Express Highway; Driver Arrested After Fleeing Scene

The driver, Rajdeep Dhadal, 31, from Gujarat tried to escape, but got stuck in traffic, leading to his arrest. The identity of the deceased, probably 40-45 years old, has not yet been ascertained.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 05:54 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man Fatally Struck By Speeding Dumper On Western Express Highway; Driver Arrested After Fleeing Scene | Representational Image

Mumbai: A man was fatally knocked down by a speeding dumper, while crossing the Western Express Highway (WEH). The driver, Rajdeep Dhadal, 31, from Gujarat tried to escape, but got stuck in traffic, leading to his arrest. The identity of the deceased, probably 40-45 years old, has not yet been ascertained.

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 12.50am on Monday when the victim was trying to cross the stretch in front of Chiranjeevi Bar and Restaurant, Dahisar. He had crossed the southbound lane and was about to exit the northbound lane, when the dumper, coming from south Mumbai, struck him. The man sustained severe head injuries and a fracture in his right thigh bone, and fell unconscious.

Passers-by alerted the Dahisar police and provided the dumper's registration number. The police arrived at the scene and took the victim to Pragati Hospital in Dahisar East, where he was pronounced dead.

The police notified the Dahisar check naka that the driver had fled. He got stuck in traffic and was apprehended at Dahisar toll naka. A police officer stated, “No documents, phone or any belongings were found on the body. We are working to determine his identity.”

Dhadal has been booked under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Motor Vehicles Act.

