Mumbai: Man enters a 76-year-old's Mercedes at Marine Drive, threatens him and his wife at gunpoint

The Marine Drive police are looking for a 6-feet-tall man who allegedly threatened a 76-year-old man and his wife with a gun while they were sitting inside their Mercedes car near Marine Drive on Thursday. The victim somehow managed to overpower the accused and forced him to flee, later the gun was turned out to be cigarette lighter.

The incident took place just before 8 pm on Thursday at Veer Nariman Road near Ambassador hotel. According to the police, the victim and his wife had gone for dinner however returned without having food as the hotel was full.

When the two entered inside the car, an unknown person around 6 feet tall entered inside from back door and pointed gun at the victim's head and threatened him not to raised an alarm. He told victim to drive where he says and ordered him to handover cash.

When the victim tried to start his car, the accused turned his gun towards victim's wife who was seated besides. The victim seized an apportunity and got hold of the gun and pointed it towards the top of the car. The accuses got panicked and fled from the backdoor leaving the gun in victim's hand.

Immediately the victim came out of the car and started shouting for help, however by the time accused was long gone. Meanwhile a pedestrian spotted gun in victim's hand and alerted thr cops.

When the police verified the gun, it was turned out to be a cigarette lighter. We have registered an offence of under section 393 (attempt to commit robbery) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown accused and investigation is underway, said a police officials from Marine Drive police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 07:54 AM IST