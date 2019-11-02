Mumbai: Man duped of Rs 1 lakh while ordering food

Mumbai: A-20-year-old man lost Rs 1 lakh while ordering food over phone on Tuesday in a cafe in Santacruz. Later on the complaint of the man, identified as S Gandhi, Santacruz police has booked two people under various acts.

On Tuesday, Gandhi was sitting in a Santacruz cafe and wanted to order food. According to the Santacruz police, a man approached Gandhi and said he needs to order the food over a phone and gave him a mobile number to place an order.

Gandhi then made a call on the given number. The person who received the call sent two links on Gandhi’s mobile phone — the links were about bank details. As soon as Gandhi filled the form and sent it, Rs 99,999 was deducted from his bank account.

Gandhi then tried to find the person who gave him the number but he had vanished from the venue.

Gandhi then went to the Santacruz police station and registered a first information report against the duo under cheating (420) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act. Santacruz police are looking out for the duo who are still at large.