Mumbai: Man drives autorickshaw on to Virar railway station platform to help woman in labour, arrested

Sometimes people can go too far to extend help to others. One such incident came to light where, on Sunday, an autorickshaw driver operating near the Virar railway station drove his vehicle on to the platform to help a woman who went into premature labour. But even though he did a good deed, he was later arrested by the railway protection force (RPF).

According to the Hindustan Times, the autorickshaw driver was identified as Sagar Kamlakar Gawad (34), a resident of Dongarpada in Virar (West). Gawad was produced before the railway court in Vasai and released on bail on Monday. The woman, who was seven-months pregnant, was travelling with her husband in the compartment reserved for disabled persons on Sunday morning. The train had halted at the station, owing to delay in services due to heavy rainfall.

When the woman developed labour pain, her husband panicked and rushed out of the compartment to ask for help. Gawad had parked his vehicle in the space allotted by western railway (WR). When the man approached Gawad and told him about the situation, Gawad then brought his autorickshaw on to the platform, all the way till the coach where the woman was seated.

After picking up the woman, Gawad rushed the couple to a nearby hospital, where the woman delivered a premature baby. Police inspector Praveen Kumar Yadav, Virar RPF told the Hindustan Times, “Even though Gawad acted with good intentions, he has violated the rules. Driving on the platform was risky, as it could have injured commuters.”

After the incident, Gawad was charged under sections 154 (endangering the safety of persons travelling by railway by rash or negligent act or omission) and 159 (disobedience of drivers or conductors of vehicles to directions of railway servant) of the Railway Act, 1989.