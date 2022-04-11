Mumbai: Man dozes off in car in middle of road, booked

The Borivali Police booked a 34-year-old inebriated motorist, who had stopped his car in the middle of the road after he allegedly dozed off on the wheel, causing congestion on Saturday. Police said that the incident occurred around 12.15 am on New Link Road in Borivali, near the Fire Brigade Office, when there was a building traffic congestion.

A taxi driver informed police that a man has slept on the steering wheel, and had stopped his car along the road. When a policeman walked up to the man, he was reeking of liquor, and he was questioned by the police before he was booked for drunk driving, endangering lives and rash driving.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:21 PM IST