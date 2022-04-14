Mumbai: Man dies by suicide in Dindoshi

A 52-year-old man, Naushad Qureshi, who owned a butcher's shop in Dindoshi area of Goregaon (E), allegedly died by suicide on Thursday evening after he hanged himself in his house when he was alone.

The incident came to light when his family came home, only to find Qureshi hanging from the ceiling fan. He was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced brought dead.

The primary probe reveals that the suicide was triggered by a personal feud or tension, and no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The Dindoshi police, meanwhile have sent the body for postmortem and recorded an Accidental Death Report in the matter.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:40 PM IST