 Mumbai: Man Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Worli Sea Link
Hussain was an Ola driver who had disputes with his family, which, prima facie, may have contributed to his tragic decision, according to the police. A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 03:02 AM IST
Representational Image

Mumbai: A man from Govandi died by suicide early Friday morning after jumping off the Worli Sea Link.

Worli police received an alert from the control room around 1 a.m. requesting assistance at the Worli Sea Link, between pole numbers 83 and 84. Upon arriving at the location, officers discovered a Maruti Ertiga Tour, registration number MH43 BX7670, parked near the edge of the road. CCTV footage later revealed a man exiting the vehicle, climbing over the railing, and jumping into the sea.

Hussain was an Ola driver who had disputes with his family, which, prima facie, may have contributed to his tragic decision, according to the police. A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.  

Need Help: Call Aasra

Need Help: Call Aasra | AASRA

