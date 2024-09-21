Mumbai: Man Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Worli Sea Link

Representational Image

Mumbai: A man from Govandi died by suicide early Friday morning after jumping off the Worli Sea Link.

Worli police received an alert from the control room around 1 a.m. requesting assistance at the Worli Sea Link, between pole numbers 83 and 84. Upon arriving at the location, officers discovered a Maruti Ertiga Tour, registration number MH43 BX7670, parked near the edge of the road. CCTV footage later revealed a man exiting the vehicle, climbing over the railing, and jumping into the sea.

Along with the police, the Worli and Bandra Fire Brigades officials arrived at the scene, attempting to locate the man using boats. However, their efforts were hindered by darkness and high tide. The police then alerted other night-duty officers at Worli and Dadar police stations, as most bodies in similar cases tend to drift towards Dadar Chowpatty. By 7:30 a.m., the man's body was found at Dadar Chowpatty and taken to Nair Hospital. The victim was identified as Altaf Mohammad Hussain, a resident of Govandi. His family was notified of the tragic incident.

Hussain was an Ola driver who had disputes with his family, which, prima facie, may have contributed to his tragic decision, according to the police. A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.