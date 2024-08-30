 Mumbai: Man Dies After Scorpio Driven By 17-Yr-Old Rams Into His Bike In Goregaon's Aarey Colony; 2 Booked
The victim, Navin Vaishnaw died after a Mahindra Scorpio which was on the wrong side collided with his two-wheeler.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Mumbai: Man Dies After Scorpio Driven By 17-Yr-Old Rams Into His Bike In Goregaon's Aarey Colony | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man, distributing milk in the early hours of Thursday, died after a speeding SUV driven by a teenage boy knocked down his two-wheeler in Goregaon area here, police said.

The incident took place in Aarey Colony around 4 am.

Scorpio Rams Into Victim From Wrong Side

Navin Vaishnaw died after a Mahindra Scorpio which was on the wrong side collided with his two-wheeler, said a police official.

As the accused driver is 17 years old, a case was also registered against the SUV owner Iqbal Jivani (48) and his son Mohammed Faz Iqbal Jivani (21), he said.

After hitting the two-wheeler, the SUV hit an electric pole. The teenage driver tried to flee, but he had sustained injuries and was caught by police.

Blood Samples Of Accused Sent For Tests

His blood samples were sent to a laboratory to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

Police were also investigating whether the accused had partied with his friends before the accident. 

