Mumbai: Man dies after jumping onto tracks in Kurla

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man committed suicide by jumping before a local train on the Harbour line at Kurla on Tuesday night. The incident was grabbed by CCTVs installed on the platform. The deceased, Sethu Ram, was a native of Bihar, police said. At 10.50pm, Ram was waiting for the train on platform no 7 at Kurla, along with other commuters. As the train approached, he jumped before it and put his neck on the tracks. His head was severed. Police later took the body to Rajawadi post-mortem centre for postmortem. There was a chit found in his pocket with four cellphone numbers. Three of the numbers were not reachable but the fourth was answered by a woman, Babita Dev. She and her relatives identified the deceased. His family will leave for Mumbai on Wednesday to claim his body.