Mumbai: Man dies after fatal fall, mother tends to injuries entire night unaware of death

A 42-year-old man slipped in the bathroom and succumbed to the injuries at his residence in Kalina, Santacruz (E) on Monday. Police said that his 70-year-old mother spent the night tending to his injuries, unaware of the fact that he was already dead. Vakola Police have registered an accidental death report in the matter and are probing the case.

According to police, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday when the 42-year-old victim, who was in an inebriated state, fell in the bathroom at their home in Kalina. Sources claimed that the victim and his mother were allegedly in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. The man, who hailed from Meghalaya, received fatal head injuries after the fall.

The woman saw him lying there motionless and dragged him out of the bathroom. While she kept tending to his injuries, all the while not knowing that he was dead. Police said that she applied turmeric powder on the victim's injuries. When he did not wake up, the woman informed her relatives who rushed to her house.

Police reached the spot and took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. "On the basis of primary information, we have registered an accidental death report and an investigation is underway into the case," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vakola Division, Avinash Dharmadhikari said.