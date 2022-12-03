Mumbai: Man delivering groceries enters flat, molests owner

Mumbai: A man delivering groceries has been arrested for forcefully entering a woman’s apartment in Khar on Wednesday, photographing her without consent and inappropriately touching her when she protested. The suspect was making a delivery for a shopping application named Zepto.

As per the woman’s statement to the police, the urgent delivery was made at around 3.15am. The victim suspected that the man was video-recording her on his mobile phone. When confronted, he started fumbling and insisted that she should check his phone. Then he started laughing and barged into her house, misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately.

The woman ran across the kitchen window and shouted for the building’s security guard, who came to rescue her. “I felt so horrible. After the guard came, the delivery man wasn’t listening. He kept coming on to me and stopped only when the guard took his phone. I later saw the video he recorded,” she posted on a social media platform. After the incident, she approached the Khar police and lodged a complaint.

Zepto responded to the victim’s tweet, saying they will cooperate with the police in the investigation. “We take such matters with utmost seriousness. We are partaking in a thorough investigation with the local law enforcement bodies. We condemn such behaviour. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators based on facts,” they said.

The police immediately began the probe and retrieved details from the suspect’s company as well as from the available CCTV footage. He has been identified as Shahzade Sheikh, 43, a resident of Mumbra. The police said he was arrested within two hours and presented before a Bandra court on Friday. He has been remanded to one-day police custody.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), of the Indian Penal Code.