Mumbai: Man commits suicide over harassment from loan sharks

A 38-year-old man had allegedly died by suicide at his Kurar residence in Malad on Wednesday over harassment. His family told the police that he was allegedly being threatened and harassed by the loan sharks after which he had taken this extreme step.

The family said that loan sharks were sending messages and were calling the colleagues of the deceased and were maligning his image.

According to the Kurar police, the complainant in the case is Duttguru Korgaonkar (39), an imitation jewellery businessman and resident of Kurar Village in Malad.

In his statement to the police, Korgaonkar stated that on April 23, Sandeep had called him and informed that despite not having taken any loan, he had been receiving phone calls from different numbers asking him to repay the loan.

Sandeep also informed Korgaonkar that the loan sharks had also been calling Sandeep's male and female colleagues in his office after which his colleagues had been asking Sandeep about the loan-related calls, Korgaonkar told the police in his statement.

On April 27 Sandeep had given a written complaint to the Kurar police about the harassment he had been facing from loan sharks and also informed that he had been receiving derogatory messages and obscene images from loan sharks.

As per Korgaonkar, on Wednesday between 11 am and 12 pm, when Sandeep was alone at home, he committed suicide by hanging. The police were then informed of the incident after which Kurar police had registered a case of accidental death in the matter.

The police got hold of at least five mobile numbers from which loan sharks were sending messages to Sandeep's friends, colleagues and neighbours in order to defame him.

A case has been registered on charges of abetment of suicide, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishment for defamation, and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 06:46 PM IST