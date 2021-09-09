Mumbai: Man breaks two ATMs, caught as he was new to area

The Dombivli police have arrested a 20-year-old man for breaking two ATM kiosks. Dongri resident Azgar Shaikh first broke an ATM in Dombivali at 1.15 am on Tuesday, following which the security guard alerted the control room. Alert citizens noticed him during the second robbery at Tilak Nagar. He was caught by the police after a 30-minute chase as he was new to the area and wasn’t familiar with the lanes. Faisal Tandel

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:20 AM IST