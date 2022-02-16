Mumbai: Man books last minute table for V-Day dinner, loses Rs 1.78 lakh

Restaurant table booking with his wife on the eve of Valentine's day cost dearly for a 69-year-old man from Dadar who lost ₹1.78 lakh to a cyber fraud. The fraudsters whose number was listed as the restaurant's number on Google, made the victim believe its authenticity and he shared his credit card details including the OTP and duped him.

The incident took place on Monday on the night of Valentine's Day when the victim who is into manufacturing business wanted to book a table for himself and for his wife at a popular restaurant. He found the restaurant's number on Google and contacted however he was not aware that the number was of a fraudster.

The fraudster claimed that to book a table one needed to pay ₹200 for which he asked for credit cad details of the victim. Unaware of any such frauds the victim shared his card number along with CCV number. During the call the victim received One Time Password (OTP) and shared that with the fraudster as well when he asked for it.

As soon as he shared the OTP ₹1.19 lakh were debited from his account followed by two transactions of ₹49,000 and ₹10, 000. When asked the fraudster about the transaction, he said the money will be returned and disconnected the call and did not answered call then.

After realising his mistake, the victim contacted his bank blocked his card and approached the Shivaji Park police. Before filing the FIR, we sent an e mail to the payment service provider where the money was transferred, said a police officer. However nothing was retrieved so far and their efforts are underway, said the officer.

We have registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and that of the Information Technology act and we are trying to get the call details of the fraudster, added the officer.



Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:16 PM IST