Mumbai: Man books extortion case against gang of fake cops led by woman

Vashi police have registered a case against a gang of fake police officials, who had allegedly conducted a fake raid at a spa in Vashi and had been extorting the owner of the said spa for the past two years on the pretext of not taking action against the establishment. The victim learnt about the fake police personnel when he visited the police commissioner's office in Navi Mumbai.

According to the police, the complainant has been running a spa in Vashi for the past three years. In August 2019, a woman and five men, all wearing civvies, but Khaki pants and boots resembling those worn by police personnel visited his spa. The woman identified herself as police sub-inspector Simran Pandhare, posted at the CBD Belapur Police Commissioner's office.

"The woman informed the victim that the commissioner had given orders to take action against all unauthorised and illegal spas operating in the city and told the victim to shut down his spa as well citing it to be illegal. The victim told the woman that his spa was running legally. However, the 'police team' began taking action on the spa after which the victim pleaded to get the issue resolved," said a police officer.

He added, "The woman and two of her accomplices then gave their contact numbers to the victim, took his number and left the place. Next day, the woman called the victim for a meeting outside the commissioner's office. The victim reached the said place along with a friend and pleaded with the woman and her associates not to take any action."

As per the victim, after a lot of negotiation, the woman agreed to take Rs 7000 per month hafta from him. "The victim kept on paying the money to the accused persons. However, due to the pandemic the victim had to shut down his operations and was unable to pay money to the accused persons. In September when the victim informed the woman that he was unable to pay money, she threatened to teach him a lesson," the officer said.

The victim in his complaint told the police that someone used to give bogus information in the police control room about the victim's establishment, after which the police would show up at his place for enquiries.

Troubled with this harassment, on November 10, the victim visited the police commissioner's office and was shocked to know that no officer by the name Simran Pandhare works there. Reasling that the accused were bogus police personnel, the victim lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday under sections 170 (Personating a public servant), 384 (Punishment for extortion) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 07:09 AM IST