Mumbai: Man booked for Triple Talaq in Mira Road

A 33-year-old man from Borivali in Mumbai has been booked by the Naya Nagar police on alleged charges of divorce by giving instant triple talaq to his wife. This is apparently the first such case to be registered in Mira Road since the practice was tagged as a criminal offence last year. However, the accused is yet to be arrested.
The couple (names withheld to protect identity of the woman) got married in 2015 and has a three-year-old son. In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that she was fed up with the constant mental harassment and physical torture by her husband and in-laws. Later, she and her son began staying with her brother in Mira Road.
However, her ordeal did not end as her husband under the pretext of meeting their son, frequently visited their Mira Road home and picked up fights and even mounted brutal assaults on her for petty reasons, following which she registered complaints at the local police station under the various sections of the IPC and Domestic Violence Act. Last month the accused approached her again and began pressurizing to withdraw the complaints.
Irate over her silence, the accused pronounced the word talaq three times in front of her relatives and left in a fit of rage, the complainant alleged. Based on the complaint, sleuths of the Naya Nagar police registered an offence under section 4 of the Muslim Woman (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act on Friday. As per the act which was passed by the parliament in 2019, a Muslim husband who pronounces triple talaq is liable to be punished by imprisonment up to three years and fine. Further investigations were underway.
