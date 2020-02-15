Mumbai: Man booked for Triple Talaq in Mira Road

A 33-year-old man from Borivali in Mumbai has been booked by the Naya Nagar police on alleged charges of divorce by giving instant triple talaq to his wife. This is apparently the first such case to be registered in Mira Road since the practice was tagged as a criminal offence last year. However, the accused is yet to be arrested.

The couple (names withheld to protect identity of the woman) got married in 2015 and has a three-year-old son. In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that she was fed up with the constant mental harassment and physical torture by her husband and in-laws. Later, she and her son began staying with her brother in Mira Road.