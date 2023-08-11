Mumbai: Man Booked For Leaking Company Data, Causing Loss Of ₹6 Crore

Representational image |

A 42-year-old man, an area manager of a private company, has lodged a first information report (FIR) alleging that an employee of the company had unauthorisedly leaked important data of the company and caused a loss of Rs 6 crore.

According to the police, the complainant was posted at Vakola, Santacruz and is entrusted with the responsibility of sales and marketing departments.

According to the police, every candidate of the company is informed about the rules and regulations of the company being hired and if they reveal the company's data, the policy says there must be an action against them.

The accused employee was appointed in the sales and marketing department in 2011 and tendered his resignation from the company through an email on July 24. The said employee was to continue his work in the company till August 23. The company conducted the internal audit from July 31 to August 2.

In the audit, it was found that the employee sent confidential information about the company's dealers, vendors and contractors in three other emails from his official e-mail in July, which is against the company rules.

He had sent 70 emails to the three other email IDs without the permission of the company and without telling anyone and has caused losses to the company to the tune of Rs6 crore, the company official claimed in the FIR.

A case has been registered by the police under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66 (computer-related offences), 66(B) (dishonestly receiving stolen computer resource or communication device) and 72(A) (disclosure of information in breach of lawful contract) of the Information Technology Act.