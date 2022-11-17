Mumbai: Man booked for impersonating cop to avoid traffic fines | File photo

On Wednesday morning, a highway traffic police team that was on duty at the Khalapur Toll Naka intercepted a vehicle for indulging in lane cutting. The driver involved in the traffic violation immediately flashed a police ID card and claimed to be the Mumbai Police head-constable. The driver's bluff was called off when the police carefully checked the photograph on the ID. While the card mentioned designation as the head-constable, the uniform in the photograph was of a police naik, which has two stripes on the shoulders, whereas the head-constable has three stripes. On sustained enquiry, the person admitted that he had got the photograph clicked in a photo studio in Dhule and made a bogus ID card to avoid traffic fines.

According to the Khalapur police, the complainant in the case is Annasaheb Metkari, a constable with highway traffic police. On Wednesday around 6:45 am, when Metkari and his colleagues were on duty at the toll naka, they intercepted a vehicle that was involved in lane cutting. The police then made enquiries with the driver, who claimed to be a policeman. The driver then showed his police ID, which contained his name - MS Sirsat, photograph in police uniform, designation and sign from the authorised signatory. However, the police found discrepancies in the designation mentioned on the ID card and the stripes worn in the uniform on the photo ID card.

On sustained enquiry, the person admitted that he had got the photograph clicked in a photo studio in Dhule and made a bogus ID card to avoid traffic fines. The police then got a criminal offence registered against Sirsat under sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.