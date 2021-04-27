Mumbai: Man booked for duping people by impersonating as Nashik's district collector

The police have registered cheating cases against a man who has been duping people by impersonating as Nashik's district collector and taking money from people by providing them government vehicles at cheap rates.

Two cases have so far been registered against this conman with the Thane and Navi Mumbai police. While one victim is a beautician, another victim is a retired officer from Food and Drugs Administration department. The police suspects that more people could have been duped by the conman.

The accused person has been identified as Tushar Maruti Thigne, a resident of Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

On April 16, a 59-year-old man who had retired from FDA in 2019 had lodged a complaint with the Chitalsar Manpada police stating that the complainant owns a house in Nashik, which he wanted to give on rent. On April 1, the victim received a call from a person who identified himself as Tushar Thigne. Thigne told him that he was recently posted as a district collector in Nashik and was looking for a rented accommodation.