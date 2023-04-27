Mumbai: Man booked for duping investors of ₹91 lakh | File

A criminal offence has been registered against a person for allegedly duping investors to the tune of Rs91 lakh on the pretext of 10% monthly returns on money invested in the share market.

The 46-year-old complainant works with a private company in Malad. In August last year, he came into contact with a person purportedly running an investment and financial services company in Thane. He was introduced to him by a friend and therefore also asked eight of his relatives to begin investing with him.

Man absconding

From February this year, the accused stopped giving returns on their investments. When confronted, he asked for higher investments to get returns and later stopped receiving their calls.

On March 29, the complainant received a phone call from his friend informing him that the man in question shut down his office and had absconded. The complainant approached the police last week. The investors have provided details of their transactions to the police, who have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.