Mumbai: Man booked for duping 170 people of crores of rupees in an investment scam

The MRA Marg Police have booked a fraudster for allegedly duping a number of citizens of close to Rs.30 crore on the pretext of an investment scam. The accused man contacted people through a woman and sought investments, only to later allegedly dupe them. While a case has been registered, the same was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant, son of a renowned numerologist and Vastu consultant Biindu Khurana, his family was cheated of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of investing it for handsome returns. While Khuraana and his family had invested close to Rs. 60 lakh from June to December in 2020, the current valuation of the money as per the share market is over Rs.13.8 crore.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Biindu Khuraana said that the accused, Siddharth Pilani, had come to her with a strong reference of one of her clients, who shared the investment plans and took her in confidence to share the same plan with her clientele as well as acquaintances. "Believing it to be a genuine investment plan, I invested money along with my family and gave Pilani's reference to my other clients as well, wherein he gained a clientele of 170 people. We all invested money, and also received handsome returns, following which we invested in double-triple, only to be later duped," said the renowned numerologist.

Months later, when the returns stopped coming and there was allegedly no correspondence from Pilani, when Khurana checked his whereabouts, he was untraceable. While a meeting was set up with Pilani's brother, they asked for a settlement and assured that the returns were on the way.

The complainant has accused that while Pilani returned Rs. 64.85 lakhs as returns on investment, the current market value of the amount is Rs.13.79 Crore with profits and bookings. Similarly, with 170 investors duped with the same modus operandi, police suspect it to be a huge investment scam to the tune of Rs.30 crore and more.

Biindu Khuraana said that her reputation is on the line and she was maligned, as the investors, who are her clientele, have been accusing her of siphoning the money, suspecting her to be a part of the scam. She told the FPJ that she was just as much of a victim as the other person and has played no role in the siphoning.

While the EOW registered a case of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and common intention against Pilani and a capital proprietorship firm, along with sections of the MPID Act, they are probing the matter and no arrests have been made yet. When the FPJ tried contacting Pilani for his comment, he was unreachable.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 07:00 AM IST