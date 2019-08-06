Mumbai: Man booked for cheating firm to the tune of Rs 9 crore

Mumbai: Andheri police have booked an accused, Vinit Gupta, for cheating the company to the tune of Rs 9 crore. According to the complainant, Gupta fraudulently had business with another company and hiked the prices of the product to take personal benefit.

While police have booked Gupta, the case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing for further investigation. According to sources, Gupta was an employee of Rashi Peripherals, an information technology accessories distributor.

He is accused of cheating M/S Excel India and M/S DNX Cargo India, business associates by forging bills and inflating quantities of various material in the vouchers submitted to his company.

Police said that the accused had committed the crime between 2014 to 2018, but the fraud was exposed only during the audit conducted in March this year. Gupta has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating.