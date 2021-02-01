Mumbai: Man booked for abetment of transgender's suicide

Police said that the incident is said to have occurred late on Friday. During the probe, police did not recover any suicide note from the spot, which could ascertain the reason for Ansari's suicide. A few statements, however, given by other members of the transgender community stated that Ansari's boyfriend had severed his ties, which could have driven her to suicide.

Based on these statements, Ansari's partner, identified as Nishad Ahmed, 30, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide (section 306). Dindoshi Police, however, will probe the case from all angles and have formed teams to trace Ahmed. A source claimed that Ahmed could have fled to his hometown in Gujarat and subsequently, a team was sent there too.

Sources claimed that Ahmed, a resident of Nalasopara and plumber by profession, had met Ansari 10 years ago. The duo who started as friends soon got in a romantic relationship, where Ahmed also allegedly got physical with Ansari on the pretext of marriage. According to a statement given to the police, Ahmed also forced Ansari to spend money on him, pushing her to mental distress.