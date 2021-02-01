Mumbai: Man booked for abetment of transgender's suicide

Mumbai: Two days after a 40-year-old transgender hanged herself to death in an apartment in Goregaon (E), police have booked the boyfriend for abetment. The transgender, identified as Payal Ansari, did not leave a suicide note at the spot, but based on the statement given by some of the members of the transgender community, a case of abetment to suicide was lodged against a man in connection to the incident. Dindoshi Police have not made any arrests yet and will verify the allegations pitted against the man during recording his statements.
Early morning on Saturday, Dindoshi Police received a call about transgender found hanging from a ceiling fan in Santosh Nagar in Goregaon (E). Accordingly, a team rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead before admission. Subsequently, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was recorded at Dindoshi police station.
Police said that the incident is said to have occurred late on Friday. During the probe, police did not recover any suicide note from the spot, which could ascertain the reason for Ansari's suicide. A few statements, however, given by other members of the transgender community stated that Ansari's boyfriend had severed his ties, which could have driven her to suicide.
Based on these statements, Ansari's partner, identified as Nishad Ahmed, 30, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide (section 306). Dindoshi Police, however, will probe the case from all angles and have formed teams to trace Ahmed. A source claimed that Ahmed could have fled to his hometown in Gujarat and subsequently, a team was sent there too.
Sources claimed that Ahmed, a resident of Nalasopara and plumber by profession, had met Ansari 10 years ago. The duo who started as friends soon got in a romantic relationship, where Ahmed also allegedly got physical with Ansari on the pretext of marriage. According to a statement given to the police, Ahmed also forced Ansari to spend money on him, pushing her to mental distress.