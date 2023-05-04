Mumbai: Man boards running train, loses leg a week after engagement

FPJ

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man lost his right leg while trying to board a running local train at platform number two Kandivali station on Wednesday at around 11.20 pm, a week after his engagement.

The victim, Ajay Singh, a native of Amritsar, works with a Sion-based catering firm and is undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital. The police said his left leg was also badly injured. The horrifying incident was recorded on CCTV camera.

Singh had gone to Amritsar for his engagement last Sunday

Singh had gone to Amritsar for his engagement last Sunday and returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. “We boarded a local train from Borivali. When the train reached Kandivali, Ajay got down from the train to fetch a bottle of water,” said Joban Jeet Singh, who was accompanying him.

On his way back into the train, he lost his balance and slipped into the gap between the footboard and platform. The station master was immediately informed and Singh was rushed in an ambulance to Shatabdi Hospital.

Singh was shifted to Sion hospital

After giving primary treatment, he was shifted to Sion Hospital and then to JJ Hospital for urgent surgery. “His right leg was cut at the knee and his left leg was also injured badly. We are trying our best to save at least one leg, but it’s not an easy task,” said a doctor.

Confirming the development, a senior Western Railway officer said, “We tried our best and sent him to the nearest hospital in less than 30 minutes, but both his legs were severely injured. In fact, the right leg was crushed, hence the doctors decided to amputate at the knee. The left leg is also crushed but partially attached.”

The official said announcements are continuously made over the public address system asking commuters not to board running trains, yet some people risk their lives.