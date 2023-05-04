 Mumbai: Man boards running train, loses leg a week after engagement
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man boards running train, loses leg a week after engagement

Mumbai: Man boards running train, loses leg a week after engagement

On his way back into the train, he lost his balance and slipped into the gap between the footboard and platform.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man lost his right leg while trying to board a running local train at platform number two Kandivali station on Wednesday at around 11.20 pm, a week after his engagement.

The victim, Ajay Singh, a native of Amritsar, works with a Sion-based catering firm and is undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital. The police said his left leg was also badly injured. The horrifying incident was recorded on CCTV camera.

Singh had gone to Amritsar for his engagement last Sunday

Singh had gone to Amritsar for his engagement last Sunday and returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. “We boarded a local train from Borivali. When the train reached Kandivali, Ajay got down from the train to fetch a bottle of water,” said Joban Jeet Singh, who was accompanying him.

On his way back into the train, he lost his balance and slipped into the gap between the footboard and platform. The station master was immediately informed and Singh was rushed in an ambulance to Shatabdi Hospital.

Singh was shifted to Sion hospital

After giving primary treatment, he was shifted to Sion Hospital and then to JJ Hospital for urgent surgery. “His right leg was cut at the knee and his left leg was also injured badly. We are trying our best to save at least one leg, but it’s not an easy task,” said a doctor.

Confirming the development, a senior Western Railway officer said, “We tried our best and sent him to the nearest hospital in less than 30 minutes, but  both his legs were severely injured. In fact, the right leg was crushed, hence the doctors decided to amputate at the knee. The left leg is also crushed but partially attached.” 

The official said announcements are continuously made over the public address system asking commuters not to board running trains, yet some people risk their lives.

Read Also
FPJ Impact: Mumbai man who threw gutka packet in AC local identified, arrested within 24 hours
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Darshan Solanki suicide case: 'Won’t rely on IIT-B's internal report', Mumbai Police tells Court

Darshan Solanki suicide case: 'Won’t rely on IIT-B's internal report', Mumbai Police tells Court

Mumbai: Just 74 beneficiaries have taken intranasal Covid vaccine in last 7 days

Mumbai: Just 74 beneficiaries have taken intranasal Covid vaccine in last 7 days

Mumbai: Housing board warns citizens to beware of conmen during MHADA lottery draw

Mumbai: Housing board warns citizens to beware of conmen during MHADA lottery draw

Mumbai: Fin firm’s director held for duping 54 people of ₹2.77 crore

Mumbai: Fin firm’s director held for duping 54 people of ₹2.77 crore

Legal setback for NMMC as Bombay High Court blocks land reservation on CIDCO plots

Legal setback for NMMC as Bombay High Court blocks land reservation on CIDCO plots