Mumbai: Man beaten to death during liquor party in aviation union office

A 50-year-old man lost his life on Sunday after he tried to intervene in a fight between two people and was attacked as a result. The Santacruz police have arrested his killer.

According to the Santacruz police, the altercation occurred at the Union Office of the Airport Authority Colony in Santacruz between Nikhil Sharma, 30, and Sohail Anwar, 34.

The police said that Anwar's close friend, Abdul Sheikh, was also present at the time and rushed to Anwar's aid. A furious Sharma allegedly turned on Sheikh, kicking him repeatedly on his stomach, chest and back.

Sheikh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, said, officer.

"Anwar subsequently approached us and we registered a complaint of murder and assault under the Indian Penal Code, after which Sharma was arrested. The exact reason behind his murderous rage is not yet clear. The initial argument was not so intense, but it suddenly got violent. We are interrogating the accused to ascertain the exact sequence of events," said an officer with the Santacruz police station.