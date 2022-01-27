Mumbai: Man attempts to break ATM, arrested

The Amboli Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Wednesday for attempting to rob an ATM on Veera Desai Road in Andheri (W) on January 20. The accused had tried to break the ATM machine but his attempt failed after the machine didn't open despite his efforts.

Police said after receiving a complaint, they scrutinised over 15-20 CCTV camera footage to zero down the accused in Qureshi Compound, from where he was nabbed. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:52 PM IST