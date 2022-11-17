Mumbai: Man attempts suicide over breakup with girlfriend

Man attempts suicide over breakup with girlfriend | Representational Image by Pexels

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man climbed over a billboard scaffolding on Thursday afternoon in an attempt to commit suicide in the Chunabhatti area, after a lovers spat. Chunabhatti resident Sharan Satan allegedly had a quarrel with his ex-girlfriend after she decided to end their relationship.

“The girl is from a small town in Maharashtra and Mr Satan had visited her. They had a fight about the breakup. Upon returning, he climbed over the billboard installed at Suman Nagar Flyover and threatened to jump and kill himself,” explained a police official at the Chunabhatti police station.

Man already has a case registered against him

Mr Satan allegedly yelled at bystanders that he will jump because he is heartbroken. The police were informed and they alerted fire bridge officials who started the exercise to rescue Mr Satan and tried convincing him to come down. “It took some time but he was safely brought down and taken to the police station,” the official added. Mr Satan's family was informed and asked to come to the police station.

During interrogation, it was known that Mr Satan already had a case against him at the RCF Police station in Chembur for insulting the modesty of women, lodged by his ex-girlfriend.

Meanwhile, local traffic authorities said the incident caused a traffic jam in the area and the adjacent spots. “We were alerted about the incident and after we reached there, we managed the traffic and also made space for the fire brigade personnel to arrive,” said a traffic official.

Mr Satam is currently detained by the police, while no case has been registered against him at the moment.