Mumbai: Man attempts robbery with fake pistol in Borivali mall, held

The Borivali Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly threatening a mobile shop owner by brandishing a gun, in a robbery attempt, inside a shopping mall last week. After a minor scuffle, it was learnt that the gun was fake and he was handed over to police. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on March 25, when the complainant, who has a mobile store in Indraprasth Shopping Mall in Borivali (W), was manning his shop. Complainant's acquaintance, Malik Khan visited the shop and took a mobile phone for ₹3,500 in the afternoon and returned hours later on the same day. This time, however, Khan took out a silver pistol and pointed it towards the complainant, demanding him to give him all the money or he will be shot.

After a brief commotion, all the other shop owners gathered around, but Khan pointed the pistol towards them, asking them to back off or he will shoot them as well. Meanwhile, a security guard at the mall came to the rescue, and the complainant snatched the pistol from his hand as he was distracted. The complainant realized that the pistol was very light weight and one of the onlookers alerted the police control room.

When the police reached the spot they arrested Khan and seized the weapon. Police immediately realised that it was a fake and the pistol shaped weapon was actually a lighter. Khan was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for charges of a robbery bid.