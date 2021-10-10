Mumbai: Man attempting to clear police exam using microchip bluetooth device device caught by eagle-eyed guard; see pics

Mumbai: Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey has appreciated the alertness of Jalgaon Police for unearthing a unique modus-operandi used by a police job aspirant to pass the written exam on Saturday through illegal means. Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who had tried to take the written exam for police constable recruitment equipped with a Bluetooth and have also seized a specially designed electronic device which contained a SIM card but looked like a debit card. Police claimed that the accused had planned to receive calls on the electronic device and through the use of the SIM card, clear his written exam.

The accused, Pratapsingh Balod, is a resident of Sanjarpur in Aurangabad.

Speaking about the case, Police Inspector Ramkrishna Kumbhar of Jalgaon Taluka police station on Sunday said, “Balod had managed to clear the first frisking at the gate of the exam centre and went inside the Vivekanand Pratishthan English Medium School around 10.30am on Saturday, where Jalgaon District Police constabulary exams were being held. He went inside the exam hall and there were still 15 minutes left for the written exam to begin. During this time, Balod had twice requested to go to the washroom and his behaviour was found to be suspicious by the supervisor and the police guard present at the hall. The police guard then again asked Balod to get himself frisked and this time his bluff was called.”

“There was a cavity in his trouser near the knee cap where he had concealed an ATM card-like material. On examining the said material, we realised that it was actually some sort of an electronic communication device which had a battery, SIM card and motherboard connected with wires. The device could connect with bluetooth through a SIM card. The accused told us that he could only receive calls through that device. We found a bluetooth Balod was wearing, deep inside his ear. Balod’s accomplice was supposed to call him and the said call would connect with the bluetooth. We are enquiring about the accomplice. Balod has been placed under arrest and we are seeking his police remand,” Inspector Kumbhar said.

“We are ensuring such instances don’t recur and have instructed all to be extra vigilant,” said DGP Pandey.

Superintendent of Police, Jalgaon, Dr Praveen Mundhe said that Balod had been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

