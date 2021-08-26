Mumbai: Man arrested with 105 grams of MD worth Rs 10 lakh

Mumbai: A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai crime branch with possession of 105 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 10.75 lakhs. The police are further trying to establish the supply chain and have found that he used to locally peddle in Malvani and Malad area.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Kamlesh Harichand Rajpurohit 34, a resident of Malad. "We have arrested him on Wednesday and after producing in court he was remanded in police custody till August 28," said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, ANC.

The police said on August 24, the Ghatkopar Unit sleuths of ANC received information about a drug deal. Accordingly, Lata Sutar, senior police inspector, ANC, Ghatkopar unit and her team laid a trap. The trap was laid near Mith Chowki bus stop, Link road, Malad. "Our team apprehended him and on searching him we found 105 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 10.75 lakhs. A case has been registered against him under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substance Act," said Lata Sutar, senior police inspector, Ghatkopar ANC.

The police said Rajpurohit was supplying the drugs across Mumbai and mostly in western suburbs across Malad and Malwani area. "During investigation we found he bought the drugs from Dharma, a supplier from Nalasopara. We are trying to trace Dharma and further links. We are checking if they have any link of foriegn national in the drug trial. However, Rajpurohit was into the business for around 2 years. He used to bring 100 to 150 grams of MD drugs and peddle or supply 5 grams among customers," said a police officer.

