Mumbai: Man arrested in Malad for stabbing 2 friends over beef argument happened years ago | PTI

A man has been arrested in Malad for allegedly attempting to murder another man and his friend over an old beef dating back to 2015.

According to the Kurar police, the victim, identified as Anshul Choubey, 25, and his friend Chandrasekar Singh, were passing in front of Murli Hotel in Kurar village when suddenly they were confronted by the accused, who started abusing and fighting with them over an argument that happened in 2015.

The argument accelerated, after which the accused took out a metal scissor and stabbed the victim in his stomach. Immediately, the victim’s friend came to the rescue, but the accused slashed the scissors over his cheek, causing a deep cut and injuring him as well, added the police.

"The incident was reported and the accused was immediately arrested by the Kurar police. The accused has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder)," said senior police inspector, Satish Gadhve, Kurar police.