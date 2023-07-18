 Mumbai: Man Arrested For Using Counterfeit Nameplates To Avoid Tolls & Fines
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man Arrested For Using Counterfeit Nameplates To Avoid Tolls & Fines

Mumbai: Man Arrested For Using Counterfeit Nameplates To Avoid Tolls & Fines

The police noticed a white Zaylo car with a nameplate of the Government of Maharashtra placed on the dashboard. Upon questioning with the driver, it was found to be counterfeit.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A case has been registered against an individual for allegedly using counterfeit government nameplates and disobeying an order at Kandivali Police Station on July 16. The case was registered under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC Act, as well as sections 135 (procuring an order) and 37(1)a (disobeying an order) on the Maharashtra Police Act. The accused has been identified as Yash Rajesh Bhasin (21).

According to the FIR, on July 15, near Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali West, the police noticed a white Zaylo car with a nameplate of the Government of Maharashtra placed on the dashboard.

Counterfeit nameplates discovery

When the police requested permission for verification of the government nameplate, the accused argued and claimed that his uncle was a Special Executive Officer and that he had connections with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, thereby using the government nameplate to evade scrutiny. He refused to provide information about his uncle's name and address when questioned by the police.

Furthermore, when asked to produce the vehicle's documents, the accused evaded the questions and also refused to hand over the vehicle key to the police. Upon inspection, the police discovered a nameplate of the Government of India and a sharp knife in the car. It was revealed that the accused had been using these nameplates to avoid paying tolls and fines.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Mannat' nameplate worth Rs 25 lakhs goes missing: Report
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Crime Branch Starts Probe Into Video Leak Of BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai News: Crime Branch Starts Probe Into Video Leak Of BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai News: HC Quashes Detention Order On Linguistic Grounds

Mumbai News: HC Quashes Detention Order On Linguistic Grounds

Mumbai News: Ornaments Stolen From Patient's Body In BKG Hospital

Mumbai News: Ornaments Stolen From Patient's Body In BKG Hospital

Navi Mumbai: Newborn Found In Turbhe Dustbin, Police On Lookout For Accused After Registering FIR

Navi Mumbai: Newborn Found In Turbhe Dustbin, Police On Lookout For Accused After Registering FIR

Mumbai Traffic Jams: Citizens Complain About Absence Of Cops

Mumbai Traffic Jams: Citizens Complain About Absence Of Cops