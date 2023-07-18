Mumbai: Man Arrested For Using Counterfeit Nameplates To Avoid Tolls & Fines

Representative Image

A case has been registered against an individual for allegedly using counterfeit government nameplates and disobeying an order at Kandivali Police Station on July 16. The case was registered under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC Act, as well as sections 135 (procuring an order) and 37(1)a (disobeying an order) on the Maharashtra Police Act. The accused has been identified as Yash Rajesh Bhasin (21).

According to the FIR, on July 15, near Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali West, the police noticed a white Zaylo car with a nameplate of the Government of Maharashtra placed on the dashboard.

Counterfeit nameplates discovery

When the police requested permission for verification of the government nameplate, the accused argued and claimed that his uncle was a Special Executive Officer and that he had connections with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, thereby using the government nameplate to evade scrutiny. He refused to provide information about his uncle's name and address when questioned by the police.

Furthermore, when asked to produce the vehicle's documents, the accused evaded the questions and also refused to hand over the vehicle key to the police. Upon inspection, the police discovered a nameplate of the Government of India and a sharp knife in the car. It was revealed that the accused had been using these nameplates to avoid paying tolls and fines.