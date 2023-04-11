Mumbai: Man arrested for throwing acid on wife over suspicion of character | Pixabay

A 70-year-old man was arrested by the Wadala Truck Terminals police on Sunday for throwing acid on his 56-year-old wife.

The man suspected his wife's character and had frequent fights over the issue, stated a report in The Times of India.

Minor burn injuries

The acid attack caused minor burn injuries on the victim's face. She was immediately taken for treatment and later allowed to go home. The police have withheld the names of both the victim and the accused.

Arrested under IPC sections

The police have arrested the man under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including assault, voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid, and threatening. The accused will be presented before a court and further legal proceedings will be carried out accordingly.

Acid attacks in India

Acid attacks, which are used as a tool of violence and revenge, have become increasingly common in India. According to a report by Acid Survivors Foundation India, there were 244 cases of acid attacks reported in 2020, though the actual number may be much higher as many cases go unreported.

Such attacks can cause life-long physical and psychological trauma to the victim, and India has strict laws in place to deter such crimes.

However, implementation and enforcement of these laws remains a challenge. The government and civil society must work together to create awareness about the devastating effects of acid attacks and work towards preventing such heinous crimes from occurring.