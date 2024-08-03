 Mumbai: Man Arrested For Stabbing 59-Year-Old Retiree Over Altercation In Sahar; Victim In ICU
A man from Sahar has been booked for allegedly stabbing a 59-year-old retiree, leading to serious injuries, on Thursday. According to police, the duo lives in the same area. The accused, Vijay Pangarekar, assaulted Vinod Tanpure because the latter had intervened in a fight between him and an auto driver.

Pangarekar harboured a grudge over the issue and attacked Tanpure when he stepped out at night for some work. He brutally stabbed him in the stomach, after which Tanpure fell in a pool of blood. After getting an alert, police took him to Cooper Hospital, where he is being treated in the ICU and remains unconscious.

