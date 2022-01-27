Mumbai: Man arrested for selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate; 22 fake certificates seized

Acting on a tip off, the officials of crime branch unit 10 have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly providing fake certificates of having received two doses of vaccination for a price of ₹1,500. During the investigation, police have seized 22 fake certificates, one mobile phone and a hard disk from the accused. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that they had received a tip-off that a man was selling fake COVID vaccination certificates to people and subsequently had laid a trap near Meltacards Technology on Goregaon Mulund Link Road along with two witnesses a doctor. When a suspicious person arrived at the spot, he was intercepted by the police team and found him in possession of a certificate for COVID 19 vaccination, claiming that the recipient had been administered two doses of vaccines. This fake certificate was sold for ₹1,500.

Police took the man, identified as Mojib Wasim Khan, 30, in their custody for further investigation. They also found him in possession of 22 fake vaccination certificates. He was also booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Dindoshi police station.

ALSO READ 2 German football coaches banned for using fake Covid-19 vaccine passes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:28 PM IST