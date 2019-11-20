Mumbai: Man arrested for raping 13-year-old

Mumbai: Sewree police has arrested a man on the charges of raping a 13-year-old girl, five months ago. According to the police, the accused Naushad Abbas Ali Shaikh, abducted the girl in June.

He took her to his native place in Uttar Pradesh, married her and allegedly established a physical relationship with the minor.

According to the police, the girl went missing on June 12, after which her family approached Sewree police and registered an offence of kidnapping against an unknown accused.

Few days after the incident, the girl’s family came to know that Shaikh, who works with them at a catering service, is also missing since the day their daughter was missing.

The girl’s family then contacted him and told that the girl’s father was serious and asked him to return their daughter. On July 9, Shaikh dropped her at Kurla Lokamanya Tilak Terminus and escaped. The girl was later taken to Sewree police station.

During interrogation, she told that Shaikh took her to his native place and allegedly married her and established a physical relationship with her. These were apparently confirmed in her medical examination.