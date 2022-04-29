Mumbai: Man arrested for murder of sister-in-law

A horrifying incident has been reported in Kurla, where a 22-year-old killed his eight-month pregnant sister-in-law by strangulating her at her residence.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old victim, identified as Komal Sanjay Sonkar, was found dead at her home; the foetus too did not survive.

Ravindra Dagadu Howale, Senior Police Inspector, Kurla Police Station, said, "The accused, Arjun Sonkar (22), was brother-in-law of the victim and in a relationship with her. The victim’s husband was oblivious about it. The accused had booked railway tickets for his native place for April 28 but the victim was not inclined to accompany him; in a fit of rage, the accused strangulated and killed Komal."

Howale further added, "The accused was living with the victim and her husband in their house for the last few months. We have lodged a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and 316 (causing death of an unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide). He was produced in the court on Thursday."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 08:43 AM IST