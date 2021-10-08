Mumbai: Man arrested for murder in Govandi

The Shivaji Nagar police in Govandi have arrested a 30-year-old man and are in search of another man for allegedly killing a 33-year-old on Tuesday night.

The police said the deceased is identified as Mohammed Halim Irshad Ahmed Khan alias Pappu, 33, a resident of Baiganwadi in Govandi. The accused is identified as Gulzar Gafoor Ansari, 30.

The police said that on October 5 night Khan took a cold drink from Ansari's brother's shop and didn't give cash. "So after a heated argument, Ansari and his brother assaulted him. The Ansari brothers gave him first aid and settled the issue. But Khan again came to their shop and started demanding cash for medical purposes."

"However, after an oral dispute Ansari and another accused assaulted him. He was later stabbed with a sharp weapon. The incident took place at 11:40 pm near Saibaba mandir, Baiganwadi auto-rickshaw stand, Govandi," said a police officer.

The Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case under sections 302, 323, 504 and 34 of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Maharashtra police act.

The police said Khan is a known criminal from the area and had around 13 serious cases against him of assault.

Kishore Gayke, senior police inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station confirm a murder case had been registered against two people and said, "We have arrested one person and are in search of the other who is absconding," added Gayke.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:46 AM IST