Mumbai: Man arrested for molestation 23 years after committing offence

The Andheri Police arrested a man accused of molestation over 23 years after committing the crime in 1999 and going into hiding since. A police team was formed after a standing non-bailable warrant was issued against the arrested accused, Mohammed Ahmed Mulani, who was nabbed from Pune.



According to police sources, the team initially failed to locate Mulani but later traced him to Pune after they got hold of his wife Rehana’s contact details, who helped in tracking his whereabouts at Jai Jawan Nagar in Pune’s Yerwada locality. Police said Mulani was booked for molesting a woman at Andheri railway station in 1999.

He was produced before the local magistrate court on Thursday and was sent to judicial custody for the IPC section 354 (outrage modesty of a woman).

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST