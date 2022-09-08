Mumbai: Man arrested for killing brother-in-law over argument

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his brother-in-law after he abused him over an earlier argument in Andheri.

According to the M.I.D.C police, the accused has been identified as Ladu Kumar Paswan, 28 who allegedly killed his brother-in-law Indrajeet Ramprakash Paswan, 48 on Tuesday night following an argument that later got accelerated.

According to the police, during the investigation, it was found out that Ramprakash had come four days earlier to the city from Bihar looking for a job and was staying at Ladu Paswan's residence in Matunga. On Tuesday night around 10 pm, he went to visit multiple Ganesh pandals in the city and returned around 11.15 pm and sat on a chair outside Ladu Paswan's welding shop. Out of nowhere Ladu Kumar appeared and hit Indrajeet on his head with a metal rod leaving him bleeding to death, after which he fled the scene.

"After the incident was reported, we put our police force on a manhunt and within few hours found the accused hiding in a room of another shop owned by him. He had locked himself from inside, we broke it open and arrested him," said senior police inspector, Satish Gaikwad, M.I.D.C police.

"According to the accused, his brother-in-law had an argument earlier with him involving abuses and under the influence of alcohol, which triggered him to take this action," added the official.

The police arrested Ladu Paswan and booked him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder), added the police.

