Mumbai: Man arrested for forcing his 8-year-old son to beg on streets

On Sunday, a 35-year-old man was arrested by the MHB Colony police for allegedly forcing his 8-year-old son to beg for food and alms in Borivali.

According to DNA, The accused, identified as Ramesh Kale. He was arrested after his son, who was found begging on the Sudhir Radke bridge in Borivali, was taken into police custody by a patrolling team. Later when the cops questioned the boy, he told them how his father forced him to beg. The 8-year-old boy told cops that his father dropped him on the bridge at 10 am every day, and he begged till 6 pm. The boy also alleged that his father would take away all the earnings.

Pandit Thakare, senior police inspector of MHB Colony police station told the DNA, "The kid, when found, was holding notes of Rs 10 and a few coins which he received in alms. Ramesh sells flowers at traffic signals, and since it was a Sunday, he forced his kid to go out and beg for food. Ramesh has been booked under section 11, 5 and 9 of The Bombay Prevention of Begging Act and section 24 of The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act."

Recently Mumbai Police has launched a campaign to curb begging by children at traffic signals. The MHB Colony police told the DNA that if any child is found begging, he or she will be taken into custody. After taking them into custody, cops would track down their employers and take appropriate action.