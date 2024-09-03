 Mumbai: Man Arrested For Assaulting & Threatening Minor Girl With Acid Attack
Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:42 AM IST
Representative Image |

The Bhoiwada police have arrested a 38-year-old man named Dashrath Ramane for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl and threatening to attack her with acid.

According to the police, the girl, aged 14, resides with her parents in the Sewri area.

In her statement, the girl said that Ramane initially started following her. This behavior escalated, and he began grabbing her hand and touching her inappropriately. These incidents occurred between August 6 and August 28, and on August 28, the girl said Ramane sexually assaulted her. 

When she resisted, he threatened to throw acid on her face and body, which prevented her from revealing anything to her parents.

However, she eventually found the courage to confide in her mother, who knew Ramane. The family, along with neighbors, immediately went to Ramane’s house in the Kalachowki area and dragged him to the Bhoiwada police station.

After recording statements from the girl and her parents, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Ramane under the charges of assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman, and stalking under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Additionally, since the girl is a minor, charges of sexual harassment were added under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

When presented in court, Ramane was remanded to police custody. 

