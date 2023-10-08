Mumbai: Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping UPSC Aspirant On Pretext Of Marriage

Representational Image |

The Cuffe Parade police have apprehended a 30-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a young woman under the false pretext of marriage. The victim, a 24-year-old girl who was diligently preparing for the UPSC exam, resorted to consuming medication when the accused refused to marry her, leading to a significant deterioration in her health.

As per information provided by the police, the victim filed a complaint detailing her ordeal. She alleged that Ajmatula Shaikh (30), a businessman, had initially crossed paths with her in 2019. Subsequently, they forged a friendship that blossomed into a romantic relationship.

A police officer revealed that Shaikh took the victim to a hotel room in Colaba, where he engaged in a physical relationship with her, all the while assuring her of marriage.

Shaikh continued to have physical relations with the woman

Shockingly, Shaikh continued to have physical relations with the young woman on four separate occasions, consistently using the prospect of marriage as a lure. The victim recounted to the police that each time she broached the topic of their impending marriage, Shaikh skillfully evaded it.

As Shaikh persisted in avoiding the commitment he had promised, the victim found herself succumbing to stress and resorted to self-medication, which subsequently took a toll on her health.

Case registered

It was only after her health significantly deteriorated that she confided in her family about the reasons behind her medication use. A formal complaint was lodged with the Cuffe Parade police, prompting them to initiate an investigation. Subsequently, Azmat Shaikh was arrested, and an FIR was registered against him under section 376 (2) (n) of the Indian Penal Code.