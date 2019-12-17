Mumbai: Man arrested for abetting relative’s suicide

Mumbai: Vanrai police arrested a 32-year-old man for abetment to suicide charges, who allegedly compelled a relative who is a banker, Ankit Rajput, to hang himself to death, as he was unable to repay a loan of Rs 8 lakh.

The arrested accused, Paramjit Singh Rajput, was booked in November, after which he had gone into hiding. However, later when his anticipatory bail was rejected, he was arrested by the police.

According to the police, on September 30, Ankit had gone missing. Subsequently, police had registered a missing persons complaint, only to discover his body in a vacant flat of an acquaintance in Goregaon (E) a week later. Ankit was found hanging from the ceiling and primarily an accidental death report was filed.

However, during investigation, police found a suicide note stored in his cellphone, where he mentioned that he had taken the drastic step after Paramjeet threatened him.

Acting on this information, police contacted Paramjeet, where it was learnt that Ankit had taken a loan of Rs 8 lakh to invest in mutual funds, but when the plan tanked, he was unable to repay.

After Paramjeet repeatedly asked Ankit for the money, it pushed him to last strand of patience and he committed suicide. Accordingly, police had booked Paramjeet under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide (section 306) on November 15.

Soon after that, Paramjeet had moved the sessions court for anticipatory bail. When the sessions court rejected his plea, he approached the Bombay High Court. But his plea was rejected again. On December 11, the Vanrai police arrested him for abetment to suicide charges.