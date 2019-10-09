Mumbai: Man accuses wife, her boyfriend of assault

Mumbai: A 32 year-old husband has accused his wife of hatching a kidnapping plan with her boyfriend and approached MIDC police in Andheri (E).

The complainant, Dipak Varma told police that his wife Sheela (30) and her boyfriend, Rahul Rathod (21), along with two other men has planned to abduct and assault him after which they robbed him off his mobile phone and absconded from the spot leaving him in an injured condition. The MIDC police is investigating the matter.

According to the police, Dipak, who is a labourer, stays with Sheela and his son in Jogeshwari East and lately he realised that Sheela was having an extra-marital affair with Rahul, who was known to him since a while.

Following this, the couple would fight on a daily basis and later Dipak was asked to leave his house and never to return. For five months, Dipak never showed up and on Friday last week, Rahul and Vikas approached him and said that the Meghwadi police have registered a complaint against him and he needs to come with them.

“Dipak was made to sit inside a car (MH 03 CP 1259) that was heading to Nashik Highway instead of Meghwadi police station. Inside the vehicle, Rahul called up Sheela after turning on the speakers and asked her what is to be done next.

She then instructed to assault him after which Rahul and Vikas started thrashing him. After halting to have food at an eatery on the highway, the duo along with the driver of the vehicle took Dipak near a Kalyan-based school and assaulted him severely and then they all fled from the spot, after taking his phone and leaving him as it is,” said a police officer.

After giving statements to police officers at Mahatma Phule hospital, Dipak then registered a complaint at the local police station against Sheela, Rahul, Vikas and Sudhakar Jadhav alias Pintya (22) who was driving the car.

After the case was transferred to Mumbai, the detection team of MIDC police station started looking out for all the accused.