Mumbai: Man Accused For Abduction, Extortion By Masquerading As Anti-Narcotics Officer Held, Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 15

Mumbai: A local court has sent a man to judicial custody till July 15 for allegedly masquerading as anti-narcotics officer and abducting and extorting money from a person in Versova.

The complainant was abducted from a restaurant in Versova and forced to pay a ransom of ₹5.30 lakh. The main accused accompanied by others, further, demand an additional ransom of ₹50 lakh. A case has been filed against six individuals at Versova Police Station, under charges of robbery and extortion.

According to the police, a 26-year-old man named Yash Chawala was dining at a restaurant in Versova with a friend when our individuals approached him, claiming to be police officers and insisting that he accompany them. The accused forcefully abducted him and demanded a ransom of 50 lakhs while driving around in a rickshaw throughout the night. Two of the accused were in the rickshaw with the victim, while the other four accomplices were in a separate rickshaw. The accused also threatened to file a drug-related case against the victim, putting his life at risk.

Accused took victim to his residence

Police reports indicate that the accused took the victim to his residence in their rickshaws and instructed him to provide a cheque as payment. Although he gave them a cheque worth ₹7 lakhs, they were unable to cash it. Subsequently, they extorted ₹5.30 lakhs from him through Gpay and NEFT transactions. Throughout the ordeal, the accused masqueraded as anti-narcotics officers.

The arrested individual has been identified as Deepak Vilas Jadhav, originally from Vashim and currently residing in a dormitory in Goregaon. Jadhav, who claimed to be an engineer, has confessed to his crimes. The police are actively searching for the remaining five suspects involved in this case.

Accused implicated in similar cases in other parts of the city

Raj Tilak Roshan, Deputy Commissioner of the Mumbai Crime Branch, has stated that Deepak Jadhav is also implicated in similar cases in DN Nagar and Chunabhatti. Jadhav has been presented in court, which has remanded him to police custody until July 15. Roshan urges other victims who have experienced a similar scenario to come forward and file reports. A case was registered under sections 386, 364-A, 323, 504, 506(2), 34 and 170 of the IPC Act.