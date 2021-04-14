Mumbai: Malvani police arrests three men for selling Remdesivir for Rs 20,000 per vial in Charkop

Mumbai: Three persons who were black marketing and hoarding Remdesivir injection, the anti-viral medication which has seen a shortage as Maharashtra sees an all-time high in COVID-19 cases, were arrested by Malvani police on Tuesday evening.

According to Malvani police officials, they received a tip-off that a man was coming to sell Remdesivir injections at Rs 20,000 per vial and a trap was laid near Charkop Naka in Malvani.

A team of police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials reached the spot and planned to send an informer as a decoy to the man selling the injections. At around 7.30pm, a man along with one of his accomplice approached the decoy customer with three vials of Remdesivir injections valued at ₹20,000 each, collectively worth ₹60,000.