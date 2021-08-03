Mumbai: Malls shut, but shops to remain open till 10 pm in city

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued a clarification on the Covid-19 ‘break the chain’ order released on Monday, whereby all shops and establishments, excluding malls, will remain open till 10 pm through the week and medical shops for 24 hours on all days. There will be prohibitory orders (jamavbandi) in place till 11 pm and curfew (sancharbandi) from 11 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has issued modified guidelines, allowing extended timing for shops and other services in the city. Though the shops can stay open till 10 pm, malls and theatres will remain closed.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the Thane district collector has also allowed all non-essential shops and establishments to remain open on all days, except Sundays, till 10 pm. Besides, all essential shops have been permitted to remain open till 10 pm on all days. However, shopping malls will continue to remain closed.

Restaurants and hotels have been allowed with 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday to Saturday till 4 pm, while parcel and take-away services will continue as usual throughout the week.

Gymnasiums, yoga classes, salons, beauty parlours and spas can have 50 per cent capacity from Monday to Saturday till 10 pm.

Indoor and outdoor sports, except swimming pools and other types of sports where close contact can take place, will be allowed as per the time regulated by the concerned municipal corporation or local authority.

Public parks, playgrounds will be meant only for exercise, walking, running and cycling and will be open from 5 am to 9 am.

Meanwhile, all government and private offices can now operate at 100 per cent capacity, but the district authorities can take a call based on the local situation. All agricultural services, construction industry, industrial services, freight services will continue on a regular basis. All religious places will, however, remain shut till further notice.